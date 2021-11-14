Odisha CM Remembers Jawaharlal Nehru On Children’s Day

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today paid his tribute to first Prime Minister of independent India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, which is also celebrated as Children’s Day.

Humble tributes to first Prime Minister of independent India, Pt. #JawaharlalNehru on his birth anniversary, also celebrated as #ChildrensDay. His immense contribution towards freedom struggle and building a progressive and modern India, will be remembered forever. pic.twitter.com/SBbCEqDSq1 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 14, 2021

After the death of Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964, a resolution was passed in the Indian Parliament to mark his birth anniversary as Children’s Day.

Apart from tribute to Pandit Nehru, Children’s Day also aims to increase awareness of the rights, care and education of children. In Jawaharlal Nehru’s words,“The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country.”