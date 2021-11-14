Order ‘Sattvik Certified’ Vegetarian Food On Trains To Religious Sites

New Delhi: The IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) will promote “vegetarian-friendly travel” by getting some trains “sattvik certified”, especially those running on routes connecting religious sites, according to a statement by Sattvik Council of India which is involved with the certification.

No one from the IRCTC, the catering and tourism arm of the Indian Railways, was available for comment.

According to a press release issued by the Sattvik Council of India, it has tied up with the IRCTC to introduce services that fits the requirements of vegetarians and promotes vegan travelling to holy destinations.

In the release, it said the IRCTC has an “understanding” with it and has decided to seek “certification” for some of the trains that go to pilgrimage destinations like the Vande Bharat express which goes to in Katra, the end stop for Vaishno Devi temple. This formula is likely to be replicated in around 18 trains, it said.

“IRCTC base kitchens, executive lounges, budget hotels, food plazas, travel and tour packages, Rail Neer plants will be ‘sattvik’ certified to ensure “vegetarian friendly travel,” the statement said.