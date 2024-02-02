Odisha CM Naveen Unveils Akhyara Bhoomi At Kalamandal

Bhubaneswar: The First World Odia Language Conference is going to be held at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar for three days from tomorrow, February 3.

To make the conference even more memorable, Akhyara Bhoomi has been constructed at Kalamandal in Bhubaneswar. This evening, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Akhyara Bhoomi in a grand event.

To commemorate the First World Odia Language Conference, the Akhyara Bhoomi has been built in Khondalite stone carving as a unique display of Odisha’s rich art and sculpture.

The chief minister expressed the hope that Akhyara Bhoomi will continue to inspire future generations about our great heritage and the glory of the Odia language.

Notably, 5T Chairman Mr V. Karthik Pandian regularly went to Kalamandal and supervised the construction of Akhyara Bhoomi.

Culture Minister Ashwini Patra, MLA Anant Narayan Jena, MLA Sushant Rout, Mayor Sulochana Das, Principal Adviser of CMO Balakrishnan, Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Principal Secretary of I and PR Department Sanjay Singh and Culture Secretary Sujata Rout Kartikeya were present on the occasion.