Ekamra Walks: Odisha’s Rich Heritage Comes Alive with ‘Essence of Odisha’ Trail

Bhubaneswar: On Friday, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) hosted two unique experiences as part of the ongoing Ekamra Walks initiative. The limited edition “Essence of Odisha” trail started today to allow the locals and tourists to immerse themselves in Odisha’s diverse cultural and linguistic heritage.

The first event of the day was the “Walk in Wilderness” at Deras Dam, an excursion designed for nature enthusiasts. Participants embarked on a tranquil journey through lush landscapes, offering an intimate experience with the wilderness. This walk served as an ideal escape for those seeking serenity and a deeper connection with nature, highlighting the region’s exquisite natural beauty.

The second event, in a captivating showcase of Odisha’s rich cultural heritage, the “Essence of Odisha” trail, offered an immersive walking tour through the state’s vibrant cultural landscape. Starting at the historic Kedarnath Library, participants explored the ancient art of palm leaf manuscript preservation before being enthralled by Pala performances at Bharati Mutt. The journey, enriched with tales of Odisha’s history and language, included a visit to Jameswara Temple, echoing the verses of BhimaBhoi, and concluded at the Mukteswara Temple with a fusion of Odia classical music and Odissi dance, embodying Odisha’s artistic spirit. This trail is not just a walk, but a celebration of Odisha’s rich linguistic and cultural heritage.

Scheduled every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until the end of March, these walks offer enthusiasts ample opportunity to partake in these natural and cultural treks. For those interested in joining this journey, comprehensive information about the event, including the registration process, trail descriptions, timings, and other pertinent details, is readily available on the official website, www.ekamrawalks.com.