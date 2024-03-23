Arvind Kejriwal urges court to remove ‘harsh’ officer

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has filed a plea in a court seeking removal of a police officer who allegedly “mishandled” people around the courtroom on Friday.. The Delhi court has directed the authorities to preserve the CCTV footage in order to check the officer’s alleged misconduct.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, during the hearing on Friday, took up Arvind Kejriwal’s plea.

“Application has been filed on behalf of the accused (Kejriwal) stating that the security staff/in-charge responsible for bringing him for production before the court, namely ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police) AK Singh, is unnecessarily harsh and mishandled the people around the courtroom,” she said.

The plea said a written complaint was filed against the same officer while producing co-accused Manish Sisodia.

Kejriwal wanted the officer removed from duty.