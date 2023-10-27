Odisha CM announces Rs 2 Cr for Pramod Bhagat for three medals at Asian Para Games 2023

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a cash award of Rs 2 crore for Odisha’s Pramod Bhagat on his outstanding performance in the Para Asian Games.

Bhagat has clinched gold today in the para-badminton men’s singles SL3 event at the ongoing Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China. Pramod Bhagat secured the gold after a hard-fought victory against his peer Nitesh Kumar.

The gold medal is an addition to the reigning Paralympic champion’s already impressive haul at the competition which contains two bronze medals in men’s doubles SL3-SL4 and the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 events respectively.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “Pramod is one of the finest competitors And is an example of sheer determination, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to him. I am certain he will continue to make us proud at the Paris 2024 Paralympics Games.”

The Chief Minister has assured all support for Pramod Bhagat ahead of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Following the victory, Pramod Bhagat expressed his gratitude for the support he has received on his journey and opined that the Asian Para Games would augur well in his preparation for Paris. He said, “I would like to express deep gratitude for the overwhelming support I receive, notably from the Hon’ble CM of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik. At the Asian Para Games, I proudly secured three medals in three events, including one gold and two bronze. This triumph serves as a source of inspiration and motivation for my journey towards the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.”