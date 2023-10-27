Dharmendra Pradhan To Flag Off Amrit Kalash Special Train From Bhubaneswar On Oct 28

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan will flag off the Amrit Kalash Special train from Bhubaneswar railway station on 28th October that will run from Bhubaneswar to New Delhi.

This train will facilitate the transportation of participants involved in the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign to the national capital.

This train will facilitate travelling for the volunteers and the participants of Nehru Yuva Kendra carrying the Amrit Kalash Containers to travel to New Delhi.

The Amrit Kalas Yatra special train will leave Bhubaneswar at 10.00 hrs on the 28th and will reach the Ananda Vihar Terminal, New Delhi at 14.30 hrs on the 29th of October.

The ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’ serves as a tribute to the national heroes who devoted their lives to the nation. The ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ (MMMD) campaign was to pay tribute to the Army Bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

As part of this initiative, sacred soil and rice were collected from households in the nation and carefully placed in the Amrit Kalash Containers. These materials will play a vital role in the creation of the ‘Amrit Vatika’ and the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ memories at the Kartavyapath, near India Gate in New Delhi.