Odisha clears 19 transformational projects worth Rs 4,804.35 Cr with job potential for 17,553

Bhubaneswar: The 125th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting convened today, under the guidance of Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, IAS. The SLSWCA gave its nod to 19 transformational projects worth INR 4,804.35 Crores, further strengthening the state’s position as an investment destination.

The significant investments are in key sectors such as Apparel & Textiles, Steel Downstream, Paint(Chemical), Plastics, Packaging/Metal Downstream, Chemicals, Food, Beverage & Allied Sectors, Steel (Ferroalloys), IT Infrastructure, Agro Processing, Renewable Energy/Circular Economy, and Infrastructure. These diverse investments not only enhance Odisha’s manufacturing capabilities but also showcase the region’s rich mineral resources, metallurgical expertise, and commitment to technological advancements in the IT sector. The Agro Industry has seen notable advancements, tapping into the state’s cultivation potential. Spread across 10 districts, these strategic investments reflect a comprehensive and widespread industrial development strategy for Odisha.

Welspun Living Limited is investing INR 200.00 Crores to establish a Textile Facility in Kendrapada, creating 2,000 jobs in the Apparel & Textiles sector, enhancing regional economic growth.

Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited will set up a 10,00,000 MT Steel Service Center in Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur, in the Steel Downstream segment. With an INR 735 Crore investment, it promises 335 potential jobs.

In the Steel (Ferroalloys) sector, Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Limited invests INR 977.43 Crores in Jajpur to produce 2,20,000 MT Ferro Chrome and 20 MW WHRB Power, creating 1,190 jobs.

Jindal Stainless Limited is establishing a stainless-steel service center unit in JSL Stainless Steel Park, Jajpur, with an INR 150 Crore investment and the potential to generate 315 jobs in the Steel industry.

Crackers India Alloys Ltd is set to invest INR 101.50 Crores in setting up a 52,800 MT Steel Casting mill & Rolling Mill with Ancillary facilities in Barbil, Keonjhar, creating 240 jobs in the Steel sector.

EnvirocareInfrasolution Pvt Ltd’s INR 100 Crore investment in Sundergarh establishes a Mild steel strips and pipes manufacturing unit with a capacity of 2,88,000 TPA each, offering 295 potential jobs in Steel Downstream.

Rungta Paints Private Limited amplifies its presence in Dhenkanal with a Manufacturing unit for Paints, Allied products & Intermediate. The INR 991 Crore investment is poised to create 700 jobs in the Paint (Chemical) industry.

Modulus Oleochem and Surfactants Private Limited’s comprehensive Chemical Manufacturing unit in Baliapal Industrial Estate, Balasore, is a Rs 313.51 Crore investment that will boost the Chemicals sector, offering employment for 300 individuals.

Transnova Express India Private Limited invests INR 120.39 Crores in a Chemical Hub in Khordha, setting up a Bulk Industrial Chemical Storage, Re-packing, and Handling facility, offering 258 potential jobs.

With the paint giant Berger setting up foot in Odisha, two of its ancillary companies, namely, Grow Max India Private Limited, invests INR 54.55 Crores in a Manufacturing unit for Plastic Pails, Lids, Bottle & Drum in Khordha, providing employment opportunities for 152 individuals in the Plastics sector. The second one namely, Anupam Products Ltd, sets up an INR 51 Crore Manufacturing unit for Empty Metal Tin Containers in Khordha, enhancing capabilities in the Packaging/Metal Downstream sector and creating 230 jobs.

Rajshree Polypack Limited and Kesav Plasttech (P) Ltd contribute to the Plastics industry with manufacturing units in Khordha and Rengali Industrial Area, Sambalpur, respectively. The two projects, with a combined investment of INR 102.25 Crores, are expected to generate 554 jobs.

Dhansar Group initiates a Private Freight Terminal (PFT) under PM- Gati Shakti Multi Modal Terminal scheme in Sundergarh, with an INR 190 Crore investment and the potential to generate 160 jobs in Infrastructure.

Kaibalya Logistics Private Limited invests INR 110 Crores in a Multi-Modal Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Mahakalapada Block of district Kendrapara, providing infrastructure for food products, Export Processing, and Customs Clearing Facilities, with 480 potential jobs.

Ashirbad Food Processing Private Limited is setting up a fully automated flour mill in Jajpur, with an INR 56.35 Crore investment, contributing to the Food, Beverage & Allied Sectors, providing 118 potential jobs.

Summa Real Media Private Limited unveils a Rs 226.57 Crore IT Infrastructure Complex in Khordha, expected to accommodate 10,000 IT professionals.

Vaswani Steel Pvt Ltd is set to establish a 200 KLPD grain-based Ethanol plant, accompanied by a 5MW Co-gen power plant in Nuapada, contributing significantly to Agro Processing in the Biju Economic Corridor with an investment of INR 237.80 Crores and generating 150 jobs.

GAIA Neo Energy Private Limited is establishing a Compressed Biogas plant in Dampara, Cuttack, investing INR 87.00 Crores. This initiative, with an annual capacity of 3,600 MT, will create 76 jobs in the Renewable Energy/Circular Economy sector.

These projects spanning across diverse sectors from Apparel & Textiles to Infrastructure reflects Odisha’s Multifaced growth strategy and steps towards industrial development.

In total, the projects approved at the 125th SLSWCA meeting represent a cumulative investment of INR 4,804.35 Crores, promising a potential employment generation of 17,553 jobs across diverse sectors.

With CM Naveen Patnaik’s leadership, Odisha is becoming a magnet for investors worldwide. Their commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth is setting a high standard for development. These projects will turn Odisha into an industrial powerhouse, creating jobs and prosperity.