robbers looted family
State

Jharsuguda: Armed Burglars Stab Father-Son Duo, Loot Gold Jewellery

By Itishree Sethy
6

Jharsuguda: A gang of armed burglars wearing masks broke into a house in Kanaktora village under Rengali police limits in Jharsuguda district and looted gold jewellery by stabbing a man and his son.

The father-son duo has been identified as Hrudanand Biswal, a cloth trader, and his son Atish Biswal.

According to the sources, late on Wednesday night, 4-5 members of a burglars’ gang broke into the house of Hrudananda and frightened them with deadly weapons.

When the father-son duo put up a strong resistance, the burglars injured them with knives and decamped with a gold chain.

Soon, a critically injured, Hrudananda, and his son were rushed to the hospital. On being informed, the Rengali police started an investigation.

Itishree Sethy 102 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking