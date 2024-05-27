Maoists Brutally Murder Youth Suspecting Police Informer in Kandhmal

Phulbani: Armed Maoists killed a youth, Metala Rohit, suspecting him being a police informer in Baripanga village under Kotagarh police station of ​​Kandhamal district.

According to police, on Sunday evening of the 25th, Metala was abducted by 10-12 armed Maoists of the BGN Maoist organisation, suspecting him as a police informer. The Maoists brutally killed Metala, wrapped his dead body in a plastic bag and dumped it near the Anganwadi centre. On Monday morning, the villagers saw the dead body and informed the police.

After receiving the information, the Kotagarh police arrived at the scene and sent the victim’s body to the Baliguda sub-divisional hospital for a postmortem.

Following the incident, an atmosphere of fear prevailed in the Kotagarh area. The police and security personnel have intensified combing operations in the respective areas, said SP Shuvendu Kumar Patra.