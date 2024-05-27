Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire Tragedy: Court Remands Three Accused in 14-Day Police Custody

As per the FIR among the 28 bodies recovered, 15 were males, six were females and three were children. Due to severe burns, the gender of the three bodies remains undetermined and only fragments of one person were found. Forensic experts have been assigned the daunting task of identifying the victims via DNA analysis, a process that could span up to a week. This identification is crucial for bringing solace to the bereaved families. A team of forensic specialists has reached Rajkot to gather samples from the scene.

The Gujarat government ordered the suspension of seven officials, including two police inspectors and civic staff of Rajkot Municipal Corporation, for “their gross negligence in allowing this game zone to operate without necessary approvals,” which led to the fire incident at a gaming zone in Rajkot.

Following the incident, all the gaming zones in Vadodara were inspected and temporarily closed. The police are investigating all the facets of the said documents and investigation on the matter is underway, the SPP Gokani said.

The Gujarat High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the fire tragedy and has termed it a prima facie “man-made disaster”. The court noted that highly inflammable materials such as petrol, fibres, and fibreglass sheets were stored at the facility.

The Gujarat government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the family of each deceased person and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Additionally, the Central government has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased person.