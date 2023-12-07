Locals urge Union Ministers to commence passenger train services on Paradip-Haridaspur railway line soon

Kendrapara: Sarada Prasad Pradhan, Mahanga, Cuttack today wrote to Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dharmendra Pradhan on as the locals are eagerly waiting for the commencement of passenger train services on the Paradip-Haridaspur railway line.

The Paradeep-Haridaspur Banspani railway line, is an extension of Daitari line and joins the iron ore rich belts of Banspani and sectors with Paradip Port. It is the third line connecting Paradip Port with East Coast Main Line and shall relieve congestion of the double line connected via Cuttack. This monumental project that promises to transform the transportation landscape of our area, especially Districts

the of Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara. The completion of this line has brought immense joy and anticipation among the local populace, who are now looking forward to the introduction of passenger train.

However, at present, over 30 goods trains are running daily on the route. While it has been over 3 years since the launch of train services on this line, passenger train service is yet to see the light of the day.

The Introduction of passenger trains on this route will not only provide a much-needed alternative mode of transportation but will also contribute to the socio-economic development of the surrounding areas.

Passenger services on this line shall ensure the much-needed connectivity to Udayagiri, Lalitgiri and Ratnagiri, the Eastern three prominent Buddhist shrines of

India. It will ensure the inflow of tourists National Park, to the Bhitakanika a major tourist attraction in this region.