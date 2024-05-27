Ex Malegaon Mayor, Asaduddin Owaisi Party Leader, Shot Thrice In Nashik

Nashik: The former mayor of Maharashtra’s Malegaon Abdul Malik Mohammed Yunus Isa was shot by unidentified attackers this morning. Mr Malik, a prominent leader in Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party, suffered three bullet wounds and was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Mr Malik sustained injuries on the left side of his chest, left thigh, and right hand. As the injuries were severe, the AIMIM leader was then transferred to a hospital in Nashik.

The incident occurred at 1:20 am while Mr Malik was seated outside a shop on Old Agra Road, as per a Malegaon city police official. The local police have launched an extensive investigation, but no arrests have been made so far.