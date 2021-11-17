Odisha Chief Secy Directs To Update E-Service Books Of All Govt Employees By Nov 30

Bhubaneswar: As another significant step towards application of 5-T principle in human resource management, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra directed all departments and districts to update the e-service books of all Government employees by 30 November of the current year. He gave this direction while reviewing progress of the work in a high level meeting held on digital mode from Lokseba Bhawan

Mahapatra said that apart from facilitating different Government to employee transaction, the e-service book would facilitate quick and transparent delivery of pensionary benefits to the retiring employees. The departments and districts were asked to adhere to the date failing which salary of the concerned employees including the nodal officers might be withheld after December, 2021.

Review showed that many departments like works, agriculture & farmers’ empowerment, cooperation, scheduled tribe and scheduled caste development, excise, industries, tourism, home, forest & environment, steel & mines, housing and urban development, information & public relations, labour and ESI have completed updating of the e-sevice books of around 95% employees. Similarly, many districts like Balasore, Bargarh, Bhadrakh, Jahrsuguda Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabrangpur, Rayagada and Subarnapur have completed more than 92% of the work. Other departments and districts were in different phases of the e-service book implementation.

The issues relating to functioning of the software, filling of data against necessary columns, data entry, etc were thoroughly discussed in the meeting. The nodal officers shared their experiences in the work. The issues raised by the nodal officers were clarified by senior officers of general administration and public grievance department.