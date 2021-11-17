Martin Guptill’s Half-Ton Helps Blackcaps To Set 165-Run Target Vs India

Jaipur: With the power hittings of Martin Guptil, New have put 164 runs on the board for the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs vs India in the first game of the three-match T20I series at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

After being sent to bat, Guptill top-scored for New Zealand with his impressive knock of 70 runs. Guptill added 109 runs with Mark Chapman (63).

For India, Ravichandran Ashwin was the best bowler with his figures of 2/23 while Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also picked two wickets.

Meanwhile, India need 165 runs to win but it will depend on how their batter will go into the chase.

Earlier Venkatesh Iyer got his T20I debut cap for India while Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar came back in the playing XI.

New Zealand made four changes in their side that played the T20 World Cup final last Sunday- Mark Chapman, Todd Astle and Lokie Ferguson come back in the XI.