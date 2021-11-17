Odisha Effects Reshuffle In Senior IPS Cadre, Five Officers Transferred

Bhubaneswar: In a major reshuffle in the rank of IPS officers, the Odisha government has transferred five top cops.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department, 1988-batch IPS Binyanand Jha was transferred and posted as OSD, Home department. He is working as ADGP, OHRC.

1989-batch IPS Pranabindu Acharya at present Additional DG of Police, Railway and Coastal Security was transferred and posted as ADGP, OHRC.

1990-batch IPS Sudhanshu Sarangi at present OSD, the home department was transferred and posted as Additional DGP, Railway, and Coastal Security.

2003-batch IPS Shefeen Ahmed K was transferred and posted as IGP, Fire Service, and Home Guard. He is at present IGP, Technical.

2013-batch IPS L. Divya V at present SP of CID-Crime Branch was transferred and posted as SP, Dhenkanal.