BJD Moves CEO Against Aparajita Sarangi For ‘Using’ Children In Election Campaign

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today moved the State Election Commission alleging use of children in poll campaigns by BJP’s Bhubaneswar MP candidate Aparajita Sarangi.

A delegation of the regional party met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and filed a complaint demanding action against Sarangi. The BJD team also presented photo evidence to support their claims.

“We are writing to bring to your attention a serious concern regarding the misuse of children in election rallies by Aparajita Sarangi, the BJP MP candidate from Bhubaneswar. It has come to our notice that Sarangi has been using small children in BJP election meetings and rallies for political gains. This is a clear violation of ethical norms and the rights of children, who should not be exploited for the mere political interests of any party,” the BJD delegation said in the complaint.

“It is deeply troubling that despite our earlier complaint regarding the use of children in a rally in Khurda, Sarangi has continued to use children in her election campaigns. This time, she has used an infant with a BJP ‘uttariya’ for her election campaigning along with the BJP’s Bhubaneswar Ekamra MLA candidate Babu Singh in an election campaigning in Bhubaneswar,” the BJD alleged.

The party urged the CEO to take immediate and strict action against Sarangi to ensure that she does not use children or infants in any form in her political rallies or events.