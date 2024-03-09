Odisha Cabinet Okays 17 Key Proposals Of Different Depts

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet, under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, approved 17 key proposals of various departments.

The 76th session of the Cabinet Meeting was held today in the 3rd Floor Conference Hall of Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar. After the meeting, Revenue and S&ME Minister Sudam Marndi, Minister for Higher Education, FS & CW, Cooperation Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, and Development Commissioner-cum-ACS Smt Anu Garg briefed about the decisions taken in the Cabinet Meeting.

A total no of 17 agenda items of different departments have been discussed & all have been approved in the cabinet.

During the press brief, Principal Secy, C&T, SD& TE, Smt Usha Padhee, Commissioner-cum-Secy, S& ME, Aswathy S., Commissioner -cum-Secy Higher Education Aravind Agrawal were present.