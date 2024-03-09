Odisha to Set up Biju Patnaik Aviation Centre at Birasal Airstrip in Dhenkanal

Bhubaneswar: Aligning with Ace Aviator and Ex-Chief Minister of Odisha, Late Biju Patnaik’s dream of fostering a generation of skilled pilots, the Government of Odisha has proudly announced the establishment of the “Biju Patnaik Aviation Centre” (BPAC) at Birasal Airstrip, Dhenkanal District, Odisha. The Cabinet has approved an amount of Rs. 562 Crores for setting up a one-stop-shop Aviation Training Centre at Birasal, Dhenkanal Dist., which encompasses Pilot Training, Simulator Training, Cabin Crew Training and other allied skilled training related to the Aviation Sector.

Having identified Aviation as one of the thrust sectors, and as per the Civil Aviation Policy (2022) of the State, the proposed up-gradation of GATT will give a quantum leap in the Aviation Sector in the coming years, Once this project is implemented, Odisha will be in a prominent position in Aviation Sector and can create a pipeline of qualified workforce in Aviation industry for the entire country and the region as a whole.

The aviation industry is growing very rapidly, and India is poised to strengthen its position further with a large number of orders placed for aircraft by all leading airlines. India faces a pressing need to consistently produce 2,000 pilots annually over the next 20 years to meet the escalating demand for airline pilots. The project aimed to train about 500 professionals annually and has the potential to change the entire landscape of the Aviation Sector in the country.

The establishment of BPAC will significantly benefit the local economy of the region. It will create a surge in economic activity through increased tourism, hospitality services and demand for local businesses. This Project would provide immense opportunities to the youth of Odisha to avail the benefit of participating as professionals in the aspiration Sector of Aviation. Thus, contributing to the overarching “Skilled in Odisha”.