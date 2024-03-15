Odisha Cabinet Meeting Today; Over 20 Proposals Likely To Get Nod

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will likely accord approval to over 20 key proposals of various departments on Saturday.

With the dates for general elections and assembly elections to be announced by the Election Commission, the model code of conduct will also come into effect. It will be preceded by a state cabinet meeting.

This would be the cabinet meeting and several important decisions are likely to be taken in this meeting which will be held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday.

As the elections are looming, all eyes are on the last cabinet meeting. More than 20 proposals from various departments are likely to get the nod from the state cabinet.