Indian Origin family Killed in Canada in suspicious house fire

An Indian-origin couple and their teenage daughter were killed in a very suspicious house fire in Canada’s Ontario province last week on March 7. The accident happened in the Big Sky Way and Van Kirk Drive area of Brampton as reported by Peel police.

After the vicious fire was extinguished the investigators discovered the human remains inside the burnt-out house. Later the charred remains confirmed that they belong to the family: Rajiv Warikoo (51), his wife Shilpa Kotha (47) and their teenage daughter Mahek Warikoo (16).

Constable Taryn Young of Peel police on Friday termed the accident as suspicious.

The deceased family’s neighbour, Kenneth Yousaf, said that the family had never seemed to be in grave problem while living there for about 15 years.

Yousaf was the one who alerted to the fire after he heard a big “bang.”

The authorities are investigating the accident and have urged the locals to report any visual or relevant information.