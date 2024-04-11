Odisha BJP Promises Rs 1K Monthly Allowance to Women If Voted to Power

Bhubaneswar: Odisha BJP on Thursday announced a monthly allowance of Rs 1000 for women if it comes to power under its Shakti Vandana programme. A similar scheme benefited the party in recently concluded Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government under the Ladli Behna scheme paid Rs 1250 monthly allowance directly into the bank accounts of the poor, helpless and differently-abled women. In Chhattisgarh, the BJP wrested power from the Congress largely due to the Mahatari Vandana Yojana announced in its 2023 manifesto, which connected lakhs of women with the BJP.

Aiswarya Biswal, the Odisha BJP Mahila Morcha president said, “Our manifesto focuses on women and their rights. As part of their rights, the committee is enlisting financial assistance for women in the manifesto.”

On the other hand, BJD has been trying to retain its women voters, by announcing various sops like interest-free loans, free-scooty schemes, and Mission Shakti Cafes. Nearly 70 lakh women are members of 6.2 lakh Self Help Groups (SHGs) under Mission Shakti, forming a significant vote bank for the BJD.

Ashwini Patra, the BJD leader being confident of retaining its stronghold asserted, “A major chunk of women voters will vote in our favour. The party will win in over 115 Assembly seats.”