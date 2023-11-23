Major fire breaks out in Boudh District Headquarters Hospital

Boudh: Panic gripped the Boudh District Headquarters hospital after a fire broke out in the medicine godown reducing medicines and electrical equipment to ashes.

As per reports, some employees first noticed smoke emanating from the medicine godown in the late night and informed the fire personnel.

Though the exact source of the fire is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that an electrical short circuit could have caused the fire.

On being informed the fire service personnel rushed to the hospital and brought the fire under control after several hours of effort. After the fire mishap, the medicines and equipment worth lakhs of rupees have been reduced to ashes.