Odisha Assembly Adjourned Till 11:30 AM

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly was adjourned on Wednesday till 11.30 AM after Congress legislators created ruckus in the House.

As soon as the House assembled for the Question Hour today, the Congress MLAs rushed to the well and disturbed the proceedings.

Speaker S N Patro requested the opposition members to return to their seats and participate in the Question Hour.

As the protesting MLAs refused to budge, the speaker adjourned the proceedings till 11.30 AM.