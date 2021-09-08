Matric Exam Assessment: BSE Odisha Imparts Training To Master Trainers

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has started preparation to implement new assessment plan for Classes IX and X of High School Certificate (HSC) and Madhyama courses for the current academic year.

As many as 96 master trainers from various districts of the State were imparted training in a three-day-long workshop about the conduct of the formative assessment examinations at BSE office in Cuttack on Tuesday.

After the completion of the workshop conducted by the board, the master trainers will impart the training to the teachers in their respective districts.