Odisha: 11,456 Posts Lying Vacant In Police Dept

Bhubaneswar: At least 11,456 posts are lying vacant in Odisha Police department as on August 1, 2021, according to State Home Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra.

As many as 13 DIG posts, 15 SP posts and 248 Inspector posts are vacant in Odisha Police, the Minister informed this to House following a query asked by Jashipur MLA Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia in the monsoon session.

Mishra further stated that a new criteria is being made to estimate the requirement of police personnel in the State. Necessary steps are being taken by the Home Department to fill up the vacant posts.