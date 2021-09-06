‘Bored’ ARMY Screamed BTS Lyrics On Twitter Space; Creates History As More Than 50K Fans Join In

Seoul: ‘Army’, the global fan group of popular South Korean boy band ‘BTS’ is known for showering love on their favourite band.

A “bored” fan, stirred Twitter up when she started a Space on the microblogging platform that became the first of its kind to have over 50,000 listeners. For the uninitiated, Space is a relatively new way of having live audio conversations on Twitter.

The host, who started the Space #btsbutimscreamingthelyrcis, called herself “yoongi’s gf” and had over 60,000 listeners just hearing her scream out the lyrics to BTS songs. She began to trend on Twitter soon after, with people sharing videos of her version dubbed over BTS’ videos.