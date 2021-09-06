Businessman’s Abduction & Torture: Web Channel Head Nabbed From Kolkata

Bhubaneswar: Police have arrested Raghunath Sahu alias Raja, the chief of a web channel, from Kolkata over his alleged involvement in kidnapping and torturing a businessman.

As per the allegation, victim Bibhu Nath Singh of Asansol in West Bengal and his associate Purna Chandra Sahoo of Kendrapara had met the CEO of the web channel in Bhubaneswar on August 5 regarding investment for expansion of their transportation business.

The CEO took the duo to his office in Raghunathpur and held them captive till August 7. During the period, he assaulted them and demanded Rs 10 lakh from Bibhu for their release.

On being informed, Police registered a case and launched a probe. Later, the accused were identified and six persons, including a woman reporter of the web channel, were arrested.