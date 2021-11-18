Odia Poet Dr. Rajendra Kishore Panda receives Kuvempu National Award

Bhubaneswar: Odia poet Dr. Rajendra Kishore Panda received Kuvempu National Award for literature for 2020, instituted in memory of Kuvempu, the Poet laureate of Karnataka.

The award given by Kuvempu Memorial Institute at Kupalli, Karnataka carries a cash award of Rs. 5 Lakh, a Silver Medal and a Citation.

Celebrated poet, Prof. Dr. H. S. Shivaprakash, representative of Kuvempu Memorial Institute Sri Manudev Diwani met Dr. Panda at his Bhubaneswar residence and gave away the award in a simple programme.

The award is given to Dr. Panda for his remarkable contribution to Indian Literature. Dr. Panda receiving the award said that Odia writers are honoured with such a National Award.

Among others Dr. Pramod Parida, Surya Mishra, Kedar Mishra and Rabindra K. Swain were present.