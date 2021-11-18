Another 351 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 351 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 157 from Khordha
- 26 from Cuttack
- 22 from Sundargarh
- 20 from Sambalpur
- 15 from Baleswar
- 14 from Jajapur
- 11 from Puri
- 8 from Gajapati
- 8 from Jagatsinghpur
- 7 from Deogarh
- 5 from Malkangiri
- 5 from Nayagarh
- 4 from Bhadrak
- 4 from Keonjhar
- 2 from Bolangir
- 2 from Kendrapara
- 2 from Mayurbhanj
- 1 from Anugul
- 1 from Ganjam
- 1 from Jharsuguda
- 36 from State Pool
With another 351 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,35,613, said the H & FW Dept.