Another 351 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 351 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

157 from Khordha

26 from Cuttack

22 from Sundargarh

20 from Sambalpur

15 from Baleswar

14 from Jajapur

11 from Puri

8 from Gajapati

8 from Jagatsinghpur

7 from Deogarh

5 from Malkangiri

5 from Nayagarh

4 from Bhadrak

4 from Keonjhar

2 from Bolangir

2 from Kendrapara

2 from Mayurbhanj

1 from Anugul

1 from Ganjam

1 from Jharsuguda

36 from State Pool

With another 351 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,35,613, said the H & FW Dept.