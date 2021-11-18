COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
Another 351 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 351 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 157 from Khordha
  • 26 from Cuttack
  • 22 from Sundargarh
  • 20 from Sambalpur
  • 15 from Baleswar
  • 14 from Jajapur
  • 11 from Puri
  • 8 from Gajapati
  • 8 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 7 from Deogarh
  • 5 from Malkangiri
  • 5 from Nayagarh
  • 4 from Bhadrak
  • 4 from Keonjhar
  • 2 from Bolangir
  • 2 from Kendrapara
  • 2 from Mayurbhanj
  • 1 from Anugul
  • 1 from Ganjam
  • 1 from Jharsuguda
  • 36 from State Pool

With another 351 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,35,613, said the H & FW Dept.

