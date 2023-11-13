Odia Actress Mousumi Nayak Arrested For ‘Extortion Bid’ From Writer

Bhubaneswar: The Infocity police station on Monday arrested Odia actress Mousumi Nayak (39) for threatening a writer, Banasmita Pati, and trying to extort money by threatening her.

The actress is a resident of Daruthenga under Chandaka police station in Bhubaneswar.

The complainant writer Bansmita Pati had already filed a complaint at the police station following which the police investigated the case and arrested the actress Mousumi on Monday. A case no. 358/23 has been registered in this regard.

According to the information, the writer lodged a complaint with the police alleging that the actress insulting words against her and her family in public and made various threats to kill her in a bid to extort money from her.

Accused Mousumi had invested Rs 5.8 lakh through the writer six months ago and then she also took back the same amount of money.

Even after this, the accused started threatening to extort more money from her and threatened to defame her in public if she failed to pay the money.

During the investigation of the case, the accused promised not to do any such thing further, but later went to Chandaka police station to file a false case against the writer and made remarks against her and her family in front of the media.

From that day the accused started threatening to kill her and her family members. The complainant complained to the police that she was regularly followed by a vehicle and received threatening text messages on her mobile phone. Infocity police investigated the case and arrested actress Mousumi for her alleged involvement.