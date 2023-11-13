Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Odisha Initiates Steps For Safe Rescue Of Trapped Odia Workers

Bhubaneswar: All efforts are underway by the state government for the safe rescue of the five Odia workers trapped in the Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse incident.

A total of 40 workers were trapped at the site yesterday morning during the construction of the national highway tunnel in Bramkhal and Polgaon in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.

Of the 40 workers trapped, five migrant labourers hail from Mayurbhanj and Nabarangpur districts of Odisha.

After coming to know about the tunnel collapse incident, the Directorate of Family Welfare has initiated steps. Director Dilip Rautray has requested the State Special Relief Commissioner to take immediate action in this regard.

In addition, continuous coordination has been maintained with the National Highway Authority and the Uttarakhand State Administration on behalf of the Odisha government for the safe rescue of all the labourers including the migrant workers of Odisha.