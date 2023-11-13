30 Organisations Meet 5T Chairman VK Pandian, Wish Him for New Role

Bhubaneswar: Various service associations, about 30, public and private organisations of the State today met 5T, Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian at Naveen Niwas and wished him for the elevation to cabinet rank.

Expressing happiness over his new role as Chairman of 5T Initiative and Nabin Odisha, they said that he has led the transformation drive for the state by realising the vision of the Hon’ble Chief Minister. After many years, we see real, fast-paced development in the state, they added.

The 5T Chairman thanked the association members for their support. He said that Odisha, under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik, is making remarkable progress in various fields. He called upon the groups to be united for Odisha. ‘Let’s work together to fulfil Hon’ble Chief Minister’s dream, and see a transformed Odisha’. United, we can achieve everything for Odisha it deserves.

The Organisations which met the chairman are:-