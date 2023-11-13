30 Organisations Meet 5T Chairman VK Pandian, Wish Him for New Role
Bhubaneswar: Various service associations, about 30, public and private organisations of the State today met 5T, Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian at Naveen Niwas and wished him for the elevation to cabinet rank.
Expressing happiness over his new role as Chairman of 5T Initiative and Nabin Odisha, they said that he has led the transformation drive for the state by realising the vision of the Hon’ble Chief Minister. After many years, we see real, fast-paced development in the state, they added.
The 5T Chairman thanked the association members for their support. He said that Odisha, under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik, is making remarkable progress in various fields. He called upon the groups to be united for Odisha. ‘Let’s work together to fulfil Hon’ble Chief Minister’s dream, and see a transformed Odisha’. United, we can achieve everything for Odisha it deserves.
The Organisations which met the chairman are:-
- Mayors, Deputy Mayor and all corporators of BMC
- Odisha Ekalabya Model Residential School Staff Association
- Cuttack Oriya Baptist Church
- Church of Christ (Union Church), Bhubaneswar
- Odisha Drugs Control Officers’ Association
- Odisha Publishers & Booksellers Association
- Odisha Medical Karmachari Sangha, Odisha
- Odisha Rajya Ana Gazetted Prani Chikichha Baisayika
- Karmachari Sangha, Odisha
- Odisha Pipe Jalajogan Karmachari Sangha, Odisha.
- Rajya Janaswasthya Jantrika Karmachari Sangha, Odisha
- Odisha Gramya Jala Jogana Karmachari Sangha
- O.S.R.T.C. Karmachari Sangha, Odisha
- Mayors, Deputy Mayor and all corporators of Berhampur Municipal Corporation and Cuttack Municipal Corporation
- OAIC & OSSC Service Association
- Orissa Agricultural Services Association (OASA)
- Odisha Horticulture Officers’ Service Association
- Adarsha Vidyalaya Teachers’ Association, Odisha
- Odisha Soil Conservation Officers’ Association (OSCOA)
- Odisha Agricultural Engineers’ Service Association
- Indian Organization of united Working Journalists (IOUW)
- O.S.I.C. Karmachari Sangha, Odisha
- Nikhila Odisha Parjyatana Nigama Karmachari Sangh, Odisha
- OREDA Karmachari Sangha, Odisha
- Odisha Sarakari Mudrana Baisayika Karmachari Sangha, Odisha
- Odisha Municipality Asthayi Karmachari Maha Sangha, Odisha
- Nikhila Odisha Purtta Bibhaga Asthayi Karmachari Sangha, Odisha
- BJD Minority Cell
- All Odisha Anganwadi Karmi Sahayika Samukhya
