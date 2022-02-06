OCA Announces Ranji Trophy Squad, Subhranshu Senapati To Lead Team

Cuttack: A 20-member cricket team has been announced by the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) for the Ranji Trophy and Subhranshu Senapati has been named captain of the team.

Odisha Senior Men’s team will travel to Ahmedabad on February 10 and the final schedule for the Ranji Trophy tournament is yet to be officially declared by the BCCI.

Prior to travelling to Ahmedabad, Odisha will play a two-day practice match against Baroda at Barabati Stadium on February 8 and 9.

The Odisha squad: Subhranshu Senapati (C), Anurag Sarangi, Santanu Mishra, Sandeep Patnaik, Anshuman Rath, Govind Poddar, Abhishek Rout, Debasis Samantaray, Rakesh Pattnaik, Sujit Lenka (WK), Rajesh Dhuper (WK), Jayant Behera, Papu Ray, Subham Nayak, Basant Mohanty, Rajesh Mohanty, Debabrata Pradhan, Prasant Rana, Ashish Ray and Tarini Sa.