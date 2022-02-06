Charanjit Singh Channi To Be Congress CM Face In Punjab

Ludhiana: Ending the speculation over Congress’CM face, former party president Rahul Gandhi declared Charanjit Singh Channi as the party’s chief ministerial pick for the upcoming Punjab Assembly election.

The decision was taken days after the Congress high command had sought people’s opinion to decide its chief ministerial candidate in Punjab through IVR (Interactive Voice Response) calls.

Announcing the Congress’s CM face, Rahul Gandhi said as per the people’s suggestion, the party wanted to have a chief minister from a poor background who understands the pain of the lower classes.

He [Channi] is from a poor family. He understands poverty and knows it deeply. And in his heart and blood there is Punjab,” Rahul Gandhi said.

After he was announced the CM candidate, Charanjit Singh Channi thanked Rahul Gandhi, saying a poor man became Punjab’s chief minister because of him.

“I thank everyone. This is a big battle which I can’t fight alone. I don’t have the money, courage to fight it. The people of Punjab will fight this battle,’ Channi said.

The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.