Fans bid adieu to Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar

Mumbai: Scores of fans gathered at Mumbai’s iconic Shivaji Park to bid adieu to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, the Nightingale of India, who passed away on Sunday. She was 92.

Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 on January 8. She died because of “multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation. Tributes are pouring in following the news of the iconic singer’s passing.

Countless people thronged to witness the funeral of the legendary singer and around 2,000 sq ft of the park’s area has been barricaded for the cremation proceedings, said an official of the Mumbai civic body.

As Lata Mangeshkar’s last rites began, fans chanted ‘Lata Didi Amar Rahe’ as the procession started from her Peddar Road residence towards Shivaji Park. Hundreds of Mumbaikars flocked the streets to bid goodbye to their beloved singer as Lata Mangeshkar’s final procession began on Sunday afternoon.

Reportedly, the music legend’s mortal remains has reached Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Songs sung by late Lata Mangeshkar are being played at Shivaji Park ground. Her cremation is scheduled for 6.30pm, reported NDTV.

The central government has announced a two-day “state mourning” on the demise of legendary singer. The national flag will fly at half mast from February 6 to February 7 throughout India and there will be no official entertainment in this period.