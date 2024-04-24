NSA Ajit Doval Advocates for Closer Cooperation in Fight Against Terrorism at BRICS Meeting

New Delhi: Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor (NSA), participated in the luncheon meeting of BRICS NSAs hosted by the Secretary of the Russian Security Council on Wednesday. During the meeting, Doval called for closer cooperation in the fight against terrorism and urged for substantial actions to prevent transborder planning, funding, and execution of terrorist acts.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Russia stated, “NSA Shri Ajit Doval spoke at the luncheon meeting of BRICS NSAs hosted by the Secretary of the Russian Federation’s Security Council and called for closer cooperation in the fight against terrorism and concrete actions to prevent trans-border planning, funding and execution of terrorist acts.”

In addition to the BRICS meeting, Doval also attended the XII International Meeting of High Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters in St Petersburg. On the sidelines of this meeting, he held a bilateral discussion with his Myanmar counterpart, Admiral Moe Aung. The two officials discussed the current situation in Myanmar, India-funded infrastructure projects in the country, and recent developments along the India-Myanmar border, including issues related to security, refugees and development projects.

In his address during the plenary session on Ensuring Information Security in the Polycentric World, Doval emphasised India’s commitment to leveraging digital technology for inclusive economic growth. He advocated for global collaboration to establish an open, stable, secure, reliable, and inclusive framework to ensure information security.