Sub-Collector Walks Ramp to Create Awareness on Voting in Kandhamal

Kandhamal: In an effort to make voters aware and motivated towards exercising their franchise in the 2024 elections, Baliguda sub-collector Rina Pradhan in Kandhamal district adopted a unique event for the purpose. She herself walked down the ramp holding placards to make people aware of their voting rights.

The placard mentioned with ‘My Vote, My Pride’ slogan.

The Kandhamal district administration organised an awareness drive in Baliguda for voters. The fashion show was organised as a part of the drive during which the sub-collector along with other participants walked the ramp. Intending to increase the voting percentage, all BDOs and Tehsildars of nine blocks under the sub-division participated in the event. Successful participants and senior citizens were also felicitated at the programme.

The sub-collector said, “We had allotted a theme to each block for voter awareness. New provisions like voting at home have been added by the Election Commission of India. The administration will reach out to the elderly voters who cannot come to booths. We created awareness through a fashion show and a dance programme.”

She added that as part of the Systematic Voters Education in Electoral Participation initiative, the Election Commission of India has sponsored the programme.