EC Grants NOC For Delhi MCD Elections on 26 April

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) gave its ‘no objection’ to Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer for the election of Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor on 26 April, as far as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is concerned.

“I am directed to refer to the proposal, received on April 22, 2024, through c-vigil, and to state that the Commission has no objection, from MCC angle, to the proposal made therein. Department concerned may be informed accordingly,” the EC letter to Delhi Chief Electoral Officer stated.

Earlier, the Secretary of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had written to the ECI, seeking permission for the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor on 26 April. Due to the Model code of conduct in force, amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the country, it becomes crucial for the MCD to seek permission for the mayoral elections.

MCD Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi said, “On April 26, Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections are going to take place…We have moved the file to L-G and the Election Commission. In the normal course of action, there is no role of EC in Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections, however, this time, the Lok Sabha election is happening and the Code of Conduct is in force, hence in MCC the permission of EC is mandatory… As soon as we get the permission from Election Commission, then elections will take place on April 26.”

The Aam Aadmi Party has nominated Mahesh Khichi for the post of Mayor and Ravinder Bhardwaj for Deputy Mayor while the BJP has fielded Kishan Lal.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has announced that they will support the AAP candidate.