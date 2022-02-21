Dry weather forecast in Odisha for the next 2-3 days

Bhubaneswar: Dry weather is to prevail across Odisha till February 23 while rainfall under the influence of westerly winds is likely to occur at a few places on February 24.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on February 24, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj.

There will be no large change in minimum temperature (Night Temperature) during the next 3-4 days over the districts of South Odisha and North Coastal Odisha, stated the weather agency.

Minimum temperature (Night Temperature) is likely to fall by 3-4 degrees over the districts of North Interior Odisha during the next 24 hours and gradually rise by 3-4 degrees in subsequent 2-3 days over the districts of North Interior Odisha, it added.