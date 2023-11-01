No fireworks display in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches due to worsening air pollution

New Delhi: The BCCI has banned the display of fireworks during the remaining World Cup games in Delhi and Mumbai due to worsening air quality in the two mega cities.

Delhi has only one match left to host, the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka game on November 6, while Mumbai are scheduled to host two more league games, on November 2 and November 7, and the semifinal on November 15.

“BCCI is sensitive to environmental concerns. I took up the matter formally with the ICC and there won’t be any fireworks display in Mumbai, which can add to the pollution level,” said BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a statement on Wednesday.

“The Board is committed to combating environmental issues and will always place the interest of our fans and stakeholders at the forefront.”

He further stated that BCCI acknowledged the urgent concern surrounding air quality in both Mumbai and New Delhi.

“The BCCI acknowledges the urgent concern surrounding air quality in both Mumbai and New Delhi. While we strive to host the ICC World Cup in a manner befitting the celebration of cricket, we remain steadfast in our commitment to prioritising the health and safety of all our stakeholders,” he concluded.

India is scheduled to play its next match against Sri Lanka on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.