Odisha eco retreats at 4 locations open from today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tourism’s annual flagship camping event Eco Retreat commenced from today at four locations.

In the first phase, Eco Retreat is being held at Hirakud, Daringbadi, Putsil, and Satkosia.

The event will begin at Sonapur and Bhitarkanika in the second phase from December 1. Eventually, Eco Retreat will kick off at Konark on December 15, as per sources.

Booking for stays can be done at Eco Retreat’s official website– odishaecoretreats.com.

As maximum booking was recorded for Konark Eco Retreat last year, the price has been hiked by 10 per cent for this year, sources added.

While the seven destinations have shacks, a beach shack-cum-restaurant will be opened at Konark for daytime visitors.

With Eco Retreat Odisha set to unfold across these seven breathtaking locations, the event promises to be a highlight of the state’s tourism calendar, offering an exquisite blend of luxury, culture, adventure, and natural beauty.