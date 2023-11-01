Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by over Rs 100

New Delhi: State-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Wednesday raised the prices of commercial LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders by over Rs 100 at several places across the country with immediate effect. This is the second time in the past two months that the commercial LPG cylinder prices have been hiked.

The prices of both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders undergo monthly revisions on the first day of each month.

With the latest revision, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,833 instead of Rs 1,731 in Delhi. In Mumbai, a commercial LPG cylinder will be available at Rs 1,785.50, Rs 1,943 per cylinder in Kolkata and Rs 1,999.50 per cylinder in Chennai.

In October, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were Rs 1,684 in Mumbai, Rs 1,839.50 in Kolkata and Rs 1,898 in Chennai after the oil companies hiked the rates by Rs 209.

However, the price of domestic LPG, used in household kitchens for cooking purposes, remained unchanged at Rs 903 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi.