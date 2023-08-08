No-Confidence Motion Debate To Start At 12 Noon

New Delhi: The much-awaited debate on the no-confidence motion moved against the Narendra Modi-led government in Lok Sabha will start at 12 noon on Tuesday. It was tabled by the Congress and supported by the newly formed opposition bloc INDIA in an attempt to force Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on the ongoing ethnic clashes in Manipur.

PM Modi will reply to the motion on Thursday (August 10).

Since the beginning of the Monsoon session, the Parliament proceedings have been disrupted as the Opposition bloc have remained steadfast over their demand for a statement by the Prime Minister on the floor of the House.

The no-confidence motion is a formal proposal initiated by the opposition in the Lok Sabha, in accordance with Rule 198 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, to express their lack of confidence in the ruling government. If passed, the motion requires the ruling party to demonstrate its majority in the Lok Sabha, and failure to do so results in the government’s resignation.