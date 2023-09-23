NIA Attaches Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun’s Properties In Punjab

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday seized the Chandigarh house and agricultural land of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun at village Khankot in Amritsar.

Pannun has been constantly involved in terrorist activities and owns a quarter share of a house in Chandigarh which has been confiscated by the NIA. The action has been taken on the orders of the NIA court.

The officials of the agency pasted a property confiscation notice outside a house owned by banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) founder and designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, in Chandigarh. The NIA team was present at the spot for about half an hour and put up a notice board outside the house.

This comes as India and Canada are engaged in a diplomatic stand-off over the killing of Sikh extremist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau alleged that a “potential link” between the Indian government and the killing of Nijjar has been found, and also expelled a senior Indian diplomat.

Later, India rejected remarks as ‘absurd and motivated’ and expelled a Canadian diplomat and also asked them to reduce diplomatic staff.