Seashore Chit Fund Scam: CBI files chargesheet against Ex-MLA Prabhat Biswal, his wife

Bhubaneswar: After probing the multi-crore Seashore chit fund scam for long nine years, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today filed a chargesheet against former Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Prabhat Ranjan Biswal and his wife Laxmi Bilasini Biswal in connection with the scam.

According to sources, the CBI filed the obligatory documents with CBI Court-1 in Bhubaneswar over alleged money laundering under Sections 420, 120(B), 409, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On 19th September 2017, the former lawmaker Prabhat Biswal was arrested from his Cuttack residence by the CBI in the Seashore chit fund scam. The ex-legislator and his wife, Laxmi Bilasini Biswal, were questioned in connection with a land deal with the Seashore Group chief Prasant Das. His wife was also earlier quizzed by the CBI regarding her involvement in the Jajpur Benapur land scam.

As per CBI, the couple had sold a piece of land to the Seashore Group for a hefty amount and could not explain the details of the illegal transactions. They also failed to produce the documents and sale deeds about the land deal.

Seashore CMD Prashant Dash had paid Rs 25 lakh for the land in cheques in April 2011, the remaining amount was to be paid after registration. However, Dash had cancelled the deal later and wanted his money back.

Seashore Group is one of the largest ponzi companies in Odisha which came under the scanner of the CBI following an order of the Supreme Court to probe their finances and transactions. The CBI has already filed a charge sheet in the Rs 500-crore Seashore chit fund scam.