Rs 25 Cr Found In Help’s House In ED Raids Linked To Jharkhand Minister

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at various locations including residences of Jharkhand RD Minister Alamgir Alam’s PA Sanjeev Kumar and others in Ranchi and seized Rs 25 cr.

The amount of the money was found at the house of a person working at Sanjeev Kumar’s house.

The raids were conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The raid has sparked heated controversy. The emergence of video footage showcasing stacks of currency notes during the raid quickly went viral on social media platforms, intensifying public scrutiny and political backlash.