Continue Social Activities: Voluntary Blood Donation Camps Organised Under ‘NUA O’ Banner

Bhubaneswar: Atanu Sabyasachi Naik Minister of Higher Education reviewed the “New O” program organized by the department.

Minister Shri Naik discussed with the staff and students of all the universities and government-aided colleges of the state regarding the activities organized under this program and inquired about its impact on the students and youth. Its impact on students is far-reaching.

It has been very helpful in developing the hidden talent among them and they have got a strong platform to showcase their talent, was the feedback.

Minister Mr. Naik said that while the phases of sports, cultural programs etc. have been completed, the social programs should continue with proper visibility. He also advised to organize voluntary blood donation camps through the NUA O program.

Briefing the media after the review, Minister Mr. Naik said, that 70 to 80% of the higher education students of the state have welcomed this initiative of the government. This has brought out the hidden talents among the students. Nua O has been divided into 3 sections, sports, cultural and social service, and organized competitions among students. Even the students studying in the village have a platform to bring their talents to the forefront. They got the opportunity to show their talent in the state-level competition knowing their talent.

District and state-level competitions have been held in sports activities. Similarly, cultural, literature and culture-based competitions have also been held. An inter-university competition was held between colleges. Students from various technical and medical colleges volunteered to participate in beach cleaning and blood donation programs to show how youths can get involved in social service. 687 institutions under the Higher Education Department were added to the Literary Competition alone.

More than 85 thousand students have been awarded in sports. More than 5 lakh students participated in cultural competitions like music, dance etc. Similarly, in the field of social services, blood donation camps, riverbeds, and seashores have been cleaned. Eminent people from different regions also participated with the students. District and state-level awards have helped bring out the hidden talents. Currently, the youth sports competition is going on in the state. More than 20 students shared the stage with the Chief Minister at the language conference. “It is clear that the student community have welcomed this initiative,” said Minister Shri Naik

Shri Arabinda Agrawal, Commissioner cum Secretary of Higher Education also briefed on various aspects of the “NUA O” programme and steps taken for the successful organization of various events. He also said that the cultural & literary events would be Annual events in all Higher Educational Institutions.

The Special Secretary, Director and other Senior Officers were present during the review meeting held in the conference hall of OSCB yesterday.