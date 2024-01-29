Netflix drops main trailer for ‘A Killer Paradox’ starring Choi Woo-shik, Son Suk-ku

Seoul: Based on a webtoon, “A Killer Paradox” is dark comedy thriller about an average man who accidentally murders a serial killer and a police detective who is chasing after him. It will be directed by director Lee Chang Hee, who previously helmed the drama “Strangers from Hell” and the movie “The Vanished,” and rookie writer Kim Da Min.

Choi Woo Shik takes on the role of Lee Tang, an ordinary college student who becomes aware that he has the ability to distinguish evil people after his first accidental murder. Son Suk Ku plays detective Jang Nan Gam, who keeps lingering around Lee Tang with his animal-like intuition and instincts.

The newly released trailer for A Killer Paradox centers around the day Lee Tang accidentally murders a serial killer. It further delves deep into his motive for committing the murder and his inner psyche. Once a young college student, he discovers his power to eliminate evil criminals. The story delves into Lee Tang navigating his identities either as “A God-sent hero or unpunished sinner.” Viewers will have to wait to see if he walks away with further murders or if detective Nan-Gam catches him.

The trailer for A Killer Paradox begins with the day that completely turns Lee Tang’s life upside down. The young university student reveals that “striking back was never an option in his life, so that day, why did I?” indicating the time he accidentally murdered a serial killer. From then on, he suffers the consequences of his actions.

Lee Tang takes a shower after the murder. However, he gets scared after a friend mentions the incident to him. Moreover, he also looks up on the internet if he will suffer lighter penalties for the accidental murder. While he breaks down several times at different places over his actions, detective Jang Nan-Gam looks for Lee Tang after spotting him on a CCTV camera.

Nan-Gam visits Lee Tang at the store where the latter works part-time. The detective mocks Lee Tang and says, “I understand that, in life, it sometimes occurs that you want to kill somebody. I’m kidding.” However, the next scene follows Lee Tang’s confession about killing not one but multiple people.

Lee Tang comes to the realization that he only killed people who deserved to die. He further discovers that there’s no evidence against him for killing two people. From then on, the trailer documents a more confident and villainous Lee Tang embarking on a killing spree. The trailer promises a contemplating journey for viewers as the central character navigates his identity as either a God-sent hero or an unpunished sinner.

The trailer ends with a run-and-chase battle between Jang Nan-Gam and Lee Tang. While the detective remains confident of catching the criminal, Lee Tang realizes the choice he’s made.

Lee Chang Hee serves as the director of the series, and Kim Da-Min is the writer. To watch the characters’ journey unfold, don’t forget to tune in to A Killer Paradox on Friday, February 9, 2024, on Netflix.