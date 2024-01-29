Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick and Singh is Bling actress Amy Jackson are now engaged

Switzerland: Popular actress Amy Jackson who has been dating Gossip Girl fame Ed Westwick for quite some time now iis now engaged.

Taking a step further in their relationship, the couple has exchanged the wedding rings.

Today, on January 29, Amy Jackson took to her Instagram handle and shared dreamy pictures as her beau Ed Westwick proposes to her in Switzerland. “Hell YES (accompanied by ring emoji),” she captioned the post.